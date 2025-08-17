Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that he plans to name a starting quarterback this week, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Flacco has been on track to start Week 1 given his playing time and the distribution of starting snaps during training camp. The 40-year-old quarterback didn't suit up for Saturday's 22-13 preseason victory versus Philadelphia, but that appeared to be for rest reasons rather than any injury concerns. Meanwhile, fellow quarterbacks Kenny Pickett (hamstring) and fourth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders (oblique) were both sidelined, leaving third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel to start. Assuming Flacco is named the starter, then Pickett will probably be the No. 2 quarterback when healthy, while Sanders and Gabriel compete for the third-string role. Tyler Huntley is also on board in Cleveland, but it's unlikely he'll still be there if the team keeps Flacco, Pickett, Sanders and Gabriel all on the roster. Flacco appeared in eight games with six starts for the Colts last season, completing 162 of 248 passes (65 percent) for 1,761 yards and 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions.