Flacco was elevated from the practice squad and will start Sunday's contest against the Rams, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

This was simply a procedural move as the Browns had already announced Friday the 38-year-old would start ahead of PJ Walker. Flacco last played five games with the Jets in 2022, and while his counting stats were relatively solid given the expectations (1,051 passing yards, five touchdowns), he also attempted a shockingly high 191 passes, good for a bottom-level 5.5 yards per completion. It remains to be seen if the veteran's efficiency will be dramatically better after not seeing meaningful action on the field in over a year.