Flacco remains slated to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars, despite the Browns having not made an official announcement on a Week 14 starting quarterback, sources confirmed to ESPN.com.

Flacco was elevated from the practice squad Saturday in anticipation of his second straight start, which comes after he completed 23 of 44 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Browns' 36-19 loss to the Rams in Week 13. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson had started the preceding two games before sitting out Week 13 while recovering from a concussion, but he cleared the five-step protocol Friday and is active for Sunday's contest. While Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal suggests that Thompson-Robinson could be deployed in special packages that take advantage of his mobility, Flacco handled most of the first-team reps in practice this week and should see the bulk of the snaps behind center, if not all of them. The presence of the strong-armed Flacco at quarterback should boost the fantasy outlooks for the Browns' top three pass catchers, wideouts Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku.