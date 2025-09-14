Flacco completed 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception while one rush for eight yards in the Browns' 41-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Flacco's underwhelming line tells the tale of a sluggish afternoon for the Browns' offense, one during which he took two sacks in addition to his two turnovers. Flacco spread the ball around well but was outmanned by an aggressive Ravens defense and an efficient, mistake-free performance by Lamar Jackson. Flacco was replaced by rookie Dillon Gabriel for the final drive -- which did result in a touchdown -- but Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Flacco would remain the starter for a Week 3 home matchup against the Packers.