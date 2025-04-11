Flacco has agreed to a one-year deal with the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Flacco's deal is for $4 million, though the veteran QB could earn up to $13 million with incentives factored in. Flacco -- who played for the Colts last season -- is thus in line to return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023. Bringing back the 40-year-old bolsters a signal-caller corps that also includes Deshaun Watson -- who could miss most or all of the 2025 season due to an Achilles injury -- and 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett. It's also quite possible that the Browns will select another QB in the upcoming NFL draft, but as things stand now, Flacco is in a position to compete with Pickett to be the team's starter in Week 1.