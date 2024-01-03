Watch Now:

Flacco won't start Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

With the Browns locked into the No. 5 playoff seed in the AFC playoffs, Flacco will be rested in Week 18. As a result, Jeff Driskel will start Sunday's game, with PJ Walker backing him up. Flacco's next game action will come during the wild-card round the following weekend.

