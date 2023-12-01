With Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) ruled out, Flacco is in line to start at QB for the Browns in Sunday's game against the Rams, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com and Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer report.

Per Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site, Flacco took reps with the first-team offense during practice Wednesday and Thursday, and now that it's been confirmed that Thompson-Robinson will be unavailable this weekend, the veteran signal-caller is slated to be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 13 action in order to draw the start Sunday, with PJ Walker handling backup duties. In that context, Flacco represents a fantasy option for those in deeper formats or who are otherwise impacted by the fact that six NFL teams have byes this week.