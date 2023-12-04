Flacco completed 23 of 44 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams.

Seeing his first game action since Week 18 of last season, Flacco provided the Browns with some stability at quarterback as he tossed a 24-yard TD to Jerome Ford in the first quarter and an eight-yard score to Harrison Bryant in the fourth. The 38-year-old QB played well enough to potentially stick around on the roster, but per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name a starter for a Week 14 clash with the Jaguars, suggesting that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) is still in the mix if he clears the league's protocol before next Sunday.