Flacco is the "strong favorite" to begin the regular season as Cleveland's starting quarterback, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Flacco has been the "presumed favorite" since the beginning of training camp, and multiple factors have helped him tighten his grip on the role. First, Jackson reports that the veteran QB had his best two days of throwing Friday and Saturday. Second, Kenny Pickett strained a hamstring July 27 and is still working his way back to full speed, though he's returned to practice in a limited capacity. Finally, rookie Shedeur Sanders hasn't been able to do much as he deals with arm soreness, though Jackson suggests that neither Sanders nor fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel ever had a "realistic chance" of winning the starting job out of the gate. It all adds up to Flacco looking like the Browns' starter Week 1 against Cincinnati, though Pickett could still make a case for the role if he outshines Flacco upon returning to full health.