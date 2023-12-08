As Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches, the Browns have thus far elected not to name a starting QB for the contest between Flacco or Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Thompson-Robinson practiced Friday and is out of the NFL's concussion protocol, but coach Kevin Stefanski won't publicly name his Week 14 starting signal caller. In Thompson-Robinson's absence last weekend, Flacco got the nod against the Rams, completing 23 of his 44 passes for 254 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception in the Browns' 36-19 loss.