Flacco will face additional competition from rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, whom the Browns drafted in the third and fifth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, respectively.

Deshaun Watson isn't expected to be available for the beginning of the season as he recovers from an Achilles tear, but Cleveland now has four potential Week 1 starting options in Flacco (signed April 11), Kenny Pickett (traded for March 10), Gabriel out of Oregon and Sanders out of Colorado. Even if the 40-year-old Flacco wins the job initially in camp, it likely won't take long until Cleveland turns to one of the three younger options, who possess significantly more long-term upside, especially since Sanders was viewed as a likely first-round pick before surprisingly dropping in the draft.