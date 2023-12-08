Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was unwilling to reveal Friday whether Flacco or Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

After being elevated from the practice squad, Flacco started in Week 13 while Thompson-Robinson was in concussion protocol, completing 23 of 44 attempts for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Browns' 36-19 loss to the Rams. The Browns confirmed that Thompson-Robinson has cleared the protocol and is still under consideration for the Week 14 start after he was able to practice in some capacity Wednesday through Friday, though Zac Jackson of The Athletic notes that Flacco was first in line for all the quarterbacks drills in each day of practice. Though both Flacco and Thompson-Robinson will be available Sunday, the Browns seem content to wait until gameday to name a starter, with confirmation potentially not arriving until shortly before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Given that Thompson-Robinson presents a threat as a runner, it's possible that the Browns carve out a package of plays for him Sunday even if Flacco ends up getting a second straight start.