Flacco, who will take the majority of first-team reps at practice Wednesday, is not expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't yet officially named a starting quarterback for Week 1, but all indications remain that it will be Flacco who lines up under center against the Bengals in Week 1, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com reports that 40-year-old veteran is expected to continue handling first-team reps throughout Cleveland's two joint practices with Philadelphia, while rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel figure to split game reps Saturday. Kenny Pickett (hamstring), meanwhile, remains limited to 7-on-7 drills.