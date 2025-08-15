Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Flacco will not suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles, Noah Monroe of the team's official site reports.

Flacco is fully healthy and remains, by all indications, on track to start Week 1 for the Browns, so the team simply has little incentive to risk exposing the 40-year-old veteran to exhibition reps. Rookie third-rounder Dillon Gabriel (hamstring), who returned to team drills this week, could get a chance to start Saturday if the team feels his recovery is in a good spot, while Kenny Pickett (hamstring) and Shedeur Sanders (oblique) seem less likely to be available. The plethora of injuries present in Cleveland's quarterback room will likely result on Tyler Huntley playing a substantial amount Saturday, and potentially even starting versus Philadelphia.