Flacco isn't scheduled to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Panthers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns are holding him out even though Shedeur Sanders was their only other healthy quarterback prior to signing Tyler Huntley on Monday. Huntley spent time with the team last year and thus has experience operating coach Kevin Stefanski's playbook, but it'll be Sanders getting the start Friday night. Stefanski said he plans to play some starters, with Flacco's absence thus being the latest sign that the 40-year-old is on track for the Week 1 start. Making it through the season without getting benched or injured will be the more challenging part.