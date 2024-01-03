Watch Now:

Flacco won't start Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

With the Browns locked into the No. 5 playoff seed in the AFC, Flacco is slated to be rested in Week 18. As a result, Jeff Driskel will start Sunday's game, backed up by PJ Walker. Flacco's next game action is thus slated to arrive in Cleveland's playoff opener.

More News