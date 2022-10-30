site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Joe Haeg: Placed on IR
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2022
Cleveland placed
Haeg (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday.
Haeg has missed three games due to a concussion and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests. The veteran offensive lineman's next chance to suit up will come Dec. 4 against the Texans.
