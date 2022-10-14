site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-joe-haeg-remains-out-with-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Joe Haeg: Remains out with concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Haeg (concussion) has been ruled out for the Browns' Week 6 game against the Patriots, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Haeg will remain unavailable for Sunday's contest as he is still in concussion protocols. Chris Hubbard and James Hudson will operate as the top reserve options at offensive tackle for the game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 25 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read