Haeg (concussion) is available for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Haeg missed Cleveland's Week 4 matchup against the Falcons while he remained in the league's concussion protocol. However, he practiced in limited fashion Wednesday before ramping up to full participation to close the week. Haeg projects to fill a depth role along Cleveland's offensive line against the Chargers.