Jackson (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The team didn't specify whether Jackson tested positive for the virus or if he's a high-risk close contact of an infected individual, but he won't be available Week 12 regardless. The 23-year-old has been a healthy scratch since Week 4, so his absence shouldn't impact Cleveland's gameplan.