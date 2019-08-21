Browns' Joe Kerridge: Managing concussion
Kerridge did not practice Wednesday due to a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It's unclear when Kerridge sustained the head injury, but he'll now need to fully clear the concussion protocol before suiting up for preseason action. He currently has an uncontested path to the 53-man roster, in the event that the Browns opt to keep a fullback.
