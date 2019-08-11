Browns' Joe Kerridge: Signs with Browns
Kerridge signed with the Browns on Saturday, the team's official site reports.
Kerridge saw 12 games with the Packers in 2016 and 2017 but hasn't played since. He is the only fullback on the Browns' roster.
