Browns' Joe Schobert: Adds nine tackles
Schobert racked up nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Schobert has consistently been posting high tackle counts, so he can be counted on in most fantasy formats, especially since the Browns' stagnant offense rarely wins time of possession battles.
