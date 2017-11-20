Schobert accumulated 11 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars. He also forced a fumble.

Schobert leads the Browns with 88 total tackles and has produced double-digit totals in all but five games this season. It appears Schobert's tackle production is not a fluke, and the 24-year-old out of Wisconsin should be considered in all IDP leagues.