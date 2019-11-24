Play

Schobert (groin) is listed as active Week 12 against Miami.

Schobert showed in Week 11 why he's an elite IDP option as he recorded his fifth game with double-digit tackles on the season, in addition to two interceptions. He'll enter the matchup against Miami with 92 combined tackles, good for sixth in the NFL.

