Schobert notched 13 tackles (10 solo) and one forced fumble during Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets.

Schobert is pacing Cleveland's defense with 21 tackles (15 solo) through two games. The fourth-year linebacker's reliability compiling tackles gives him a steady floor in IDP formats, though his upside is capped due to a scarcity of sacks. Schobert will look to keep up his momentum versus the Rams in Week 3.

