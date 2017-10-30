Schobert accumulated a team-high 11 tackles (all solo) and picked off the first pass of his career during Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Vikings.

Not only did the 23-year-old intercept Case Keenum in the first quarter of Sunday's contest, he also finished with double-digit tackles for the third-consecutive game. Schobert has 34 total tackles during that time span and should be considered a strong and reliable option in all IDP leagues.