Schobert finished with a team-high 12 tackles (seven solo) and a sack during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers.

Schobert now was three straight games with at least 10 sacks and continues to pace his team in tackles. He was also able to bring down Philip Rivers, and the 24-year-old now has 2.5 sacks on the year.

