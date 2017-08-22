Browns' Joe Schobert: Expected starter
Schobert is expected to fill in as the starting middle linebacker since Tank Carder tore his ACL and will be out the entire season, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Schobert played a majority of his snaps on special teams his rookie season, and he recorded 28 tackles in 2017. Now that he'll have command of the defense, it'll be interesting to see how he reacts to a full-time job at NFL speed.
