Schobert recorded eight tackles -- including one for a loss -- in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17.

Schobert suited up in all 16 games and played all but seven defensive snaps in 2019, finishing with a team-high 133 tackles to go with two sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He can become an unrestricted free agent in March, though the Browns could look to retain him on a long-term contract extension. He recently told Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer that no offer has yet been made at this point, and that he prefers to remain in Cleveland. Before the Browns address re-signing Schobert, the organization will focus on searching for a new head coach and general manager.