Browns' Joe Schobert: Fourth double-digit tackling game
Schobert posted 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.
This is the fourth time Schobert stacked up 10 or more tackles this year, and he ranks fourth in the league with 73 stops through seven contests. That puts him on pace to eclipse his previous career high of 144 tackles, and he remains a top-tier IDP asset as a result.
-
