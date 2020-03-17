Browns' Joe Schobert: Going to Jacksonville
The Jaguars and Schobert reached an agreement on a five-year, $53.75 million contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A 2016 fourth-round pick, Schobert has been eminently productive the past three seasons, racking up at least 100 tackles on each occasion. Overall, he posted 380 tackles, eight sacks, seven forced fumbles and six interceptions in 45 games during that stretch. Upon joining the Jags, Schobert likely will settle in as the team's starting middle linebacker while Myles Jack (knee) shifts to the strong side.
