Coach Hue Jackson said Schobert (hamstring) is week-to-week, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Schobert left Sunday's game versus the Chargers early after pulling up while running. He's been versatile for the Browns this season, making 49 tackles (23 solo), 1.5 sacks, six pass breakups and one interception through six games. With backup James Burgess (hamstring) also given a week-to-week tag, the Browns may shift Genard Avery to middle linebacker or promote a practice squad player.

