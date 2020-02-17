Play

Schobert is optimistic about re-signing with the Browns, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Schobert said extension negotiations broke down with the old front-office regime, but he's hopeful things will go better in discussions with new general manager Andrew Berry. The 26-year-old linebacker started 49 of 61 games over the course of his rookie contract, recording triple-digit tackles and multiple sacks each of the past three years. Schobert played 99 percent of defensive snaps in 2019 while leading the team in both tackles (133 total, 89 solo) and interceptions (four).

