Browns' Joe Schobert: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Schobert recorded eight tackles (five solo) and had 0.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Colts.
It's the second time this season Schobert has led the Browns in tackles. The second-year linebacker played all 66 defensive snaps Sunday and has 22 tackles (12 solo) and 0.5 sack for the season.
