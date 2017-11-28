Schobert posted a team-high 13 tackles (10 solo) during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.

Schobert has accumulated 24 tackles over his past two contests and continues to lead the team in that category. The second-year player out of Wisconsin has done a great job filling in for Tank Carder (knee) and should be owned in the majority of IDP leagues, along with teammate Christian Kirksey.