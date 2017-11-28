Browns' Joe Schobert: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Schobert posted a team-high 13 tackles (10 solo) during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.
Schobert has accumulated 24 tackles over his past two contests and continues to lead the team in that category. The second-year player out of Wisconsin has done a great job filling in for Tank Carder (knee) and should be owned in the majority of IDP leagues, along with teammate Christian Kirksey.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...