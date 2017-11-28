Schobert posted a team-high 13 tackles (10 solo) during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.

Schobert has accumulated 24 tackles over his past two contests and continues to lead the team in that category. The second-year player out of Wisconsin has done a great job filling in for Tank Carder (knee) and should be owned in the majority of IDP leagues, along with teammate Christian Kirksey.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories