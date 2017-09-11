Browns' Joe Schobert: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Schobert accumulated nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Starting in place of Tank Carder (knee), Schobert led the Browns with nine total tackles, which is just 10 fewer than what he ended the 2016 season with as a backup. If the second-year linebacker out of Wisconsin can consistently rack up the tackles as he did on Sunday, he may overtake Christian Kirksey -- who had five tackles -- as the player to own on Cleveland's defense.
