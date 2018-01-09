Browns' Joe Schobert: Leads team in tackles
Schobert, who finished with 12 tackles (9 solo) during Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, ends 2017 with a team-high 144 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.
Schobert was thrust into a starter's role after linebacker Tank Carder (knee) tore his ACL before the season began, and the Wisconsin product was one of the stars on Cleveland's defense. He finished seventh in the NFL in tackles, and with Carder set to be an unrestricted free agent, Schobert should once again be an excellent IDP option in 2018.
