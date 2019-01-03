Browns' Joe Schobert: Leads team with 13 tackles
Schobert compiled 13 tackles (10 solo) during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Ravens.
Schobert ended the 2018 campaign with 103 total tackles, good enough for second on the team. He finished just a tackle behind fellow linebacker Jamie Collins. With two consecutive seasons with 100-plus tackles, the third-year man out of Wisconsin has turned into a dominant and reliable IDP play. Schobert, along with Christian Kirksey and Jamie Collins, should once again form a formidable trio in 2019.
