Schobert recorded 10 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and two interceptions in Thursday's 21-7 win over the Steelers in Week 11.

Schobert takes a backseat in terms of hype to Cleveland's active defensive line, but he was the star Thursday. The interceptions were his first of the season, and this was his fifth double-digit tackle game of the season. He's in the final year of his contract and could become the next Brown to get locked up for additional years.