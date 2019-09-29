Browns' Joe Schobert: Monster stat line
Schobert made 17 tackles -- two for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's 40-25 win over Ravens.
This is Schobert's second double-digit tackle performance of the year, as he now has 44 stops through four games. He's a strong linebacker who doesn't often get sacks, so dropping Lamar Jackson was an added bonus for his fantasy owners. Schobert will look to keep it up in Week 5 versus the 49ers, who run the ball more than any team in the league (38 times per game).
