Play

Schobert recorded nine tackles (five solo) across 73 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Schobert continues to rack up the tackles in 2019, as he now leads the team with 125 tackles (84) on the year. The linebacker will look to finish the season on a strong note Sunday against the Bengals.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends