Schobert (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Schobert continues to remain sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained in Week 6. The third-year pro should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, and if Schobert is unable to suit up expect Christian Kirksey to once again serve as Cleveland's starting middle linebacker.

