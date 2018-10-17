Browns' Joe Schobert: No timetable for return
Schobert (hamstring) does not know a timetable for his return, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Schobert exited Sunday's loss to the Chargers due to a hamstring injury, but reportedly said that the injury "isn't as bad as it could've been." The linebacker should be considered week-to-week, and is a longshot to take the field for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Browns' Joe Schobert: Handed week-to-week designation•
Browns' Joe Schobert: Ruled out Sunday•
Browns' Joe Schobert: Paces team in tackles Sunday•
Browns' Joe Schobert: Records interception Thursday•
Browns' Joe Schobert: Tallies eight tackles in season opener•
Browns' Joe Schobert: Leads team in tackles•
