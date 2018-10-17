Schobert (hamstring) does not know a timetable for his return, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Schobert exited Sunday's loss to the Chargers due to a hamstring injury, but reportedly said that the injury "isn't as bad as it could've been." The linebacker should be considered week-to-week, and is a longshot to take the field for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.