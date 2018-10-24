Schobert (hamstring) is not expected to suit up against the Steelers on Sunday, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Schobert has not practiced since suffering a hamstring injury during Cleveland's loss to the Chargers in Week 6. The starting linebacker remains week-to-week, and Christian Kirksey should continue to slot into the middle linebacker position as long as Schobert remains sidelined.

