Schobert recorded two tackles (both solo), including a sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over Cincinnati.

Schobert has had limited pass rush snaps this season but has posted three sacks through 13 games to go along with 89 total tackles, six passes defensed, including an interception. Looking ahead, Schobert and the Browns will face off against the Ravens in Week 17.

More News
Our Latest Stories