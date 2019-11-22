Schobert is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a groin injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Schobert was added to the injury report as a limited participant Thursday, but the fact he practiced in full Friday put him on track to play this weekend. The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive showing against the Steelers as he had 10 tackles, a sacks, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.