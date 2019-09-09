Schobert made nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Schobert led the Browns in tackles in each of the last two seasons, and he's picking up right where he left off. While his IDP value is capped since he rarely notches sacks, he has a steady floor with back-to-back, 100-tackle seasons entering this campaign.

