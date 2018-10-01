Schobert tallied 14 tackles (seven solo) and one sack and Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

Schobert continues to put up hefty tackle numbers, solidifying his value as an asset in IDP leagues even with Christian Kirksey (shoulder) back from injury. The Browns have a key divisional matchup against the Ravens in Week 5, where Schobert and the Browns will look to rebound after giving up 565 yards of total offense against Oakland.