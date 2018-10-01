Browns' Joe Schobert: Paces team in tackles Sunday
Schobert tallied 14 tackles (seven solo) and one sack and Sunday's loss to the Raiders.
Schobert continues to put up hefty tackle numbers, solidifying his value as an asset in IDP leagues even with Christian Kirksey (shoulder) back from injury. The Browns have a key divisional matchup against the Ravens in Week 5, where Schobert and the Browns will look to rebound after giving up 565 yards of total offense against Oakland.
More News
-
Browns' Joe Schobert: Records interception Thursday•
-
Browns' Joe Schobert: Tallies eight tackles in season opener•
-
Browns' Joe Schobert: Leads team in tackles•
-
Browns' Joe Schobert: Another stellar showing•
-
Browns' Joe Schobert: Earns sack against Chargers•
-
Browns' Joe Schobert: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4