Schobert finished with a team-high 13 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 33-17 loss to Houston.

Schobert leads the Browns with 49 tackles and was on the field for all 66 of Cleveland's defensive snaps against the Texans. The second-year linebacker has been filling in for Tank Carder (knee), who tore his ACL in late August.

